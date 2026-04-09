From the crib to the stage: the KISS heirs are finally touring!

KISS spent decades shouting it out loud from the stage, but now the next generation’s stepping up...just without the face paint!

Evan Stanley and Nick Simmons, sons of Paul and Gene, are officially launching their project “Stanley Simmons” and playing their first live shows.

I’ll be honest, I expected something louder and more theatrical. Instead, their songs like “Body Down” and “Dancing While the World is Ending” lean into a softer, more melodic vibe—kind of hazy, acoustic, and way more low-key than classic KISS. Not what I pictured, but it actually works.

They kick things off in California this May, and yeah, people are already tossing around the nepo-label. But as Paul Stanley has said, if it’s not good, it won’t last. From what I’ve heard, they’re off to a solid start—and doing it their own way.