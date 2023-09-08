Dan Schrier | Honoree for September 8th, 2023

First Responder Friday

Dan was nominated by his girlfriend, Karrie, who said “This single dad, air force vet, firefighter and paramedic is a true leader. He is an all American guy who goes out of his way to help where it is needed and rarely asks for anything in return. He has been working so hard and truly deserves a night out that he can enjoy. Music is a passion of his being a musician himself”.

Dan, thanks for all you do for the community. As a way of saying thanks, you will receive a one night hotel stay at Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach.

