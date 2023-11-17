Dana Carvey says 32-year-old son Dex died of accidental drug overdose

Comedian Dana Carvey is speaking out about the death of his son Dex Carvey, who he says died this week of an accidental drug overdose.

The former Saturday Night Live star and his wife, Paula, shared a message on Instagram Thursday confirming that Dex, who was also a comedian and an actor, died Wednesday at the age of 32.

"Dex packed a lot into those 32 years. He was extremely talented at so many things -- music, art, film making, comedy -- and pursued all of them passionately," the Carveys wrote. "It's not an exaggeration to say that Dex loved life. And when you were with him, you loved life too. He made everything fun."

In addition to his parents, Dex Carvey is survived by his brother Thomas Carvey and his girlfriend Kaylee, according to his parents' post.

The Carveys described Dex as a "beautiful person," writing, "His handmade birthday cards are a treasure. We will miss him forever."

Dana Carvey later shared a photo on Instagram of Dex and himself working together, writing, "What a joy."

According to IMDB, Dex Carvey's acting credits included Joe Dirt 2:Beautiful Loser and Carpool Pandering.

