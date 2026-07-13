'Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro' judge Mark Ballas spills all on new spinoff

It's time to head back to the ballroom for the new Dancing with the Stars spinoff, The Next Pro.

The brand-new series, which premieres Monday night on ABC, follows young professional dancers competing for the chance to become a pro on Dancing with the Stars.

Mark Ballas serves as a judge on the new series. He caught up with ABC Audio on the red carpet of the 2026 Disney Upfront, where he spilled details on what fans can expect.

"It's a fascinating show, because it feels like Dancing with the Stars, which it kind of is, but it's also very different because of the format," Ballas said. "We're looking for a pro that's gonna take on the role of being a pro on Dancing with the Stars. Which is very complex, it's very nuanced."

How exactly does The Next Pro do this? Ballas said "the show did a really great job of setting up challenges for these dancers."

"Whether it's from choreographing, group work, chemistry, teaching challenges, these are the things that you face as a pro on Dancing with the Stars," Ballas said.

He isn't the only judge. His mother, Shirley Ballas, sits beside him to help determine who has what it takes.

"My mother is one of the most elite Latin American dance coaches in the world," Ballas said. "Having her level of expertise on the panel is always an asset. No one knows the craft more than her."

That being said, Ballas teased they approached the job in different ways.

"She's been on the side as a judge, and I've always been on side as the pro," Ballas said. "We had a couple of disagreements out in the field ... but we also agreed a lot. She's very good at what she does, she's very direct. And when you're improving on being a professional in this field, you need that."

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