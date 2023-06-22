'Dancing with the Stars' pros Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy reveal their newborn's name

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images

By Danielle Long

The moment has arrived as Dancing with the Stars pros Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy proudly unveil the name of their precious newborn son.

In a heartwarming Instagram announcement on Wednesday, June 21, Peta revealed that they have named their bundle of joy Rio John Chmerkovskiy.

"Born ~ 6.18.2023 8.6 oz and thriving," she shared. "We are overjoyed to share our baby boy with all of you. @shai.aleksander is already the best big brother and we all feel very complete Life is good XO."

This news comes just a few days after the couple joyously shared the arrival of Rio on June 18. Peta and Maksim are also parents to 6-year-old son Shai Aleksander.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

