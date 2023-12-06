'Dancing with the Stars' season 32 finale: Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy take home the Mirrorball

Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness star Xochitl Gomez and her pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy are the winners of Dancing With the Stars season 32.

Gomez and Chmerkovskiy took home the coveted Len Goodman Mirrorball trophy in the season 32 finale Tuesday night, the first finale in DWTS history to feature five couples. Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach came in second.

This is Chmerkovskiy's third time winning the Mirrorball trophy. He previously won with actress and singer Rumer Willis in 2015 and gymnast Laurie Hernandez in 2016.

Before the winners were announced, Gomez, along with Ariana Madix, Jason Mraz, Charity Lawson and Alyson Hannigan, hit the dance floor a final time with a redemption dance and a freestyle dance with their pro partners.

The evening also included fun performances, including a Ray Leeper-choreographed opening dance number to "Young Hearts Run Free" by Candi Staton, which saw all season 32 couples returning to the ballroom.

Additionally, season 31 mirrorball champs Charli D'Amelio and Mark Ballas returned to the ballroom for a routine to "Give it to Me Baby" by Rick James.

Mraz took the stage to perform his song, "I Feel Like Dancing." He was joined by the dance pros of the DWTS LIVE 2024 Tour, who performed a routine choreographed by Mandy Moore.

