David Gilmour Playing ‘Shine On You Crazy Diamond’ Solo Is A Masterclass In Guitar And Singing

This video is 10 years old but I just saw it for the first time, and I’m blown away. This is David Gilmour playing Shine On You Crazy Diamond solo in a studio. Just Dave and his legendary black Fender Strat, the same Strat he used to record Shine On, and the same Strat that he sold for charity in 2019 for a world record at the time $3.9 million!

As he plays and gets to the vocals, you can tell he’s done the harmonies during the chorus on this song for years, because that’s the part he sings. Dave sings the main verses, and in the chorus he sings the higher melody, and its amazing to watch the legend and his guitar. This song was of course written about Syd Barrett, who actually dropped by the recording studio as Pink Floyd were recording the album, and no one recognized him for awhile.

