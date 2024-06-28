Dawn Licari | Honoree for June 28th, 2024

Dawn Licari was nominated by her sister, Tracie, who said “My sister is the most amazing nurse. Even though she’s my baby sister, I look up to her because she’s so positive and puts others before herself. When it comes to my three boys, her nephews, she drops what she’s doing and makes sure that they’re taking care of too” and by her brother in law, Mike Connelley, who said “My sister-in-law Dawn Licari, always puts others before her. Staying later past her shifts to help others. No matter what their circumstances are she holds her head up high and gets through her day.”

Dawn, thanks for all you’ve done for the community. As a way of saying thanks, you will receive a $100 gift card to Twin Peaks Restaurants.

