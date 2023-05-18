'Deadpool 3' adds two more returning players

As Hugh Jackman continues to pump himself back into Wolverine shape, the rest of the Deadpool 3 cast is rounding out.

Deadline is reporting that original Deadpool cast member Brianna Hildebrand, who plays the mutant Negasonic Teenage Warhead, will be back for round three, as will her Deadpool 2 gal pal Yukio, played by Shioli Kutsuna.

As previously reported, Rob Delaney will return from Deadpool 2 as the decidedly non-superpowered Peter, as will original DP players Karan Soni (Dopinder), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Morena Baccarin (Vanessa) and Stefan Kapičić (Colossus).

Newcomers to star and producer Ryan Reynolds' troupe are Emma Corrin from The Crown and Succession Emmy winner Matthew Macfadyen.

Deadpool's first foray into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, following Disney's 2019 acquisition of 20th Century Fox, will hit theaters November 8, 2024.

