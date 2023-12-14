'Deadpool 3' voted 2024’s most anticipated movie in Fandango survey

2023 will soon be coming to a close, and in anticipation of the year ahead, Fandango has announced the results of its annual Most Anticipated Movies survey.

Ryan Reynolds' fast-talking, fourth wall-breaking antihero takes the top spot: Deadpool 3 is 2024's most anticipated wide-release film. The top five is rounded out by Beetlejuice 2, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, Dune: Part Two and Venom 3.

As far as the most-anticipated movie performances go, comic book characters reign supreme. The most anticipated new performance goes to Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie à Deux, while the most anticipated hero falls to Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in Deadpool 3.

In terms of bad guys, Michael Keaton got the top spot in the most anticipated villain category for his role as Beetlejuice in Beetlejuice 2.

The movies are so back, as the kids say. Eighty-eight percent of ticket-buyers plan to see multiple movies in theaters in 2024, while 81 percent are more excited about going to the movies in 2024 than they were in 2023.

Here is the list of the top 10 most anticipated wide-release films from Fandango's poll:

Deadpool 3

Beetlejuice 2

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

Dune: Part Two

Venom 3

Despicable Me 4

Inside Out 2

Lord of the Rings: The War of Rohirrim

Gladiator 2

A Quiet Place: Day One

