'Deadpool & Wolverine' slashing onto digital Oct. 1

Ryan Reynolds posted to social media a heads-up that his blockbuster Deadpool & Wolverine is coming to HD digital to rent or own on Oct. 1.

It will be released on Blu-ray and HD DVD on Oct. 22.

"Enjoy @thehughjackman's abs from the comfort and privacy of your home," Ryan jabbed at his buddy Hugh Jackman, whose shirt is conveniently blown off at the climax of the movie.

The advert for the digital release teases "loads of extras," including making-of clips and deleted scenes, one of which evidently centers on Wolverine's reaction to the heretofore unseen oversized bulge sported by Nicepool — one of Ryan's variants.

"Hey cowboy: My eyes are up here," he gently admonishes the razor-clawed hero. "I know it's tempting," he smiles. "I look at it myself sometimes."

Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine made more than $1.3 billion worldwide since its release on July 26.

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

