Denzel Washington's career to take center stage with American Black Film Festival retrospective

ABC Audio has confirmed that the celebrated career of two-time Oscar winner Denzel Washington will take center stage at a first-of-its-kind retrospective at this year's American Black Film Festival (ABFF).

The 28th annual festival takes place June 12 through June 16 in Miami Beach.

Debuting Saturday, June 15, The Retrospective: Celebrating the Legacy of Denzel Washington will "take attendees on a journey through Academy Award-winning actor and director Denzel Washington's cinematic legacy, showcasing his extraordinary talent and enduring impact on the film industry."

The celebration of the Training Day and Glory Oscar winner's life on and off screen "will feature themed activations and screenings throughout the festival of some of his most iconic films, including Devil in A Blue Dress," culminating with "a special tribute/onstage interview with Mr. Washington himself on closing night."

The festival organizers express, "The conversation will not only celebrate his achievements on screen but also his significant cultural impact off-screen as a director, producer, humanitarian, husband, and father."

The ABFF bills itself as the "preeminent event of its kind, empowering Black artists and spotlighting a diverse array of entertainment content created by and for individuals of African descent."

