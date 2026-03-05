Do you agree? Are these the worst classic rock lyrics?

INDIO, CA - APRIL 25: Musician Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top performs onstage during day two of 2015 Stagecoach, California's Country Music Festival, at The Empire Polo Club on April 25, 2015 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

There are certain songs that all of us know the words to, we sing them loud and proud in public, even though they make no sense or sound ridiculous. For example, when Foreigner sings, “I’m a loner, but I’m never alone” in the song “Dirty White Boy. Makes no damn sense, but we all sing it.

According to Ultimate Classic Rock, that’s not the only song with odd lyrics. They went through some of our favorite songs and came up with a list of the top 10 worst lyrics in classic rock songs and yes, Foreigner made that hist.

Here’s the complete Top 10:

1. “Why Can’t This Be Love?” Van Halen: “Only time will tell, if we stand the test of time.”

2. “Don’t Stop Believin’” Journey: “Just a city boy, born and raised in South Detroit.” (They say it’s because South Detroit isn’t a thing, it doesn’t exist.)

3. “Roundabout” by Yes: “Mountains come out of the sky, and they stand there.”

4. “Sleeping Bag” by ZZ Top: “Let’s go out to Egypt ‘cause it’s in the plan, we’ll whip out our mattress ‘cause there ain’t no beds.”

5. “Dirty White Boy” by Foreigner: “I’m a loner, but I’m never alone.”

6. “A Horse with No Name” from America: “In the desert you can remember your name, for there ain’t no one for to give you no pain.”

7. “De Do Do Do, De Da Da Da” The Police: “And when their eloquence escapes me, their logic ties me up and rapes me.” Wait, what?

8. “We Didn’t Start the Fire” Billy Joel: “Rock and Roller, cola wars, I can’t take it anymore.”

9. “We Built This City” Starship: “Who counts the money, underneath the bar, who rides the wrecking ball into our guitars?”

10. “Pinball Wizard”by The Who: “[He] plays by sense of smell.”