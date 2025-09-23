Do You Remember When David Lee Roth Was Running On The Howard Frankland Bridge?

March 1st, 1988, David Lee Roth started rehearsals for his Skyscraper world tour in Lakeland at the Lakeland Civic Center. He didn’t have a show booked in Tampa Bay, only Lakeland and Hollywood, and then much later in Jacksonville in July.

But he did have an in studio radio interview on the Ron & Ron Show on WYNF. Unfortunately his limo got stuck in a traffic jam in the middle of the Howard Frankland Bridge. So he and couple assistants called the station on a car phone, then proceeded to get out of the limo and start running along the bridge.

One member of the morning show grabbed a station van and drove towards the bridge, intercepting Dave and company on one end of the bride, loaded everyone inside and then drove the wrong way on I-275 to get to the studios. Along the way a highway patrol officer pulled them over for obvious reasons, to which Dave leaned out and charmed their way into an official police escort. Here’s some of the original audio from that crazy day.

Read more details from the newspaper in 1988 on this Facebook page.