Donnie Wahlberg says he survived plane skidding incident

Donnie Wahlberg is speaking out after he said he survived a failed plane takeoff.

In a video on his Instagram page on Sunday, Wahlberg said he and others were on a plane that failed to take off from a Las Vegas airport.

"We're all OK. I'm OK. We were taking off and didn't get up in the air and ran out of runway," the actor and New Kids on the Block singer said in the video.

"These pilots saved our lives and ... I'm not sure how many fences we avoided but we didn't avoid the last one. But we avoided those trucks and heavy equipment and the dumpsters behind that," he added.

Officials have not confirmed that the actor was on the flight but a statement released by Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas on Sunday said that "upon departure, a general aviation aircraft skid off runway 1L at Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) and made contact with the perimeter fence."

"There are no known injuries at this time," the statement said. "Runways 1R and 1L will be closed for inspection, and travelers may experience some delays. We will provide updates as more information becomes available."

The Federal Aviation Administration said it is investigating the incident and confirmed eight people were on board the Dassault Falcon 50 plane, which was scheduled to fly to Toronto Pearson Airport in Canada.

The incident caused a temporary ground stop and flight delays at LAS on Sunday. Both runways 1R and 1L were later reopened that same day following inspections.

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