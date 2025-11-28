Dustin Comer|Honoree for November 28th, 2025

Dustin Comer

Dustin was nominated by his spouse Suzanne who said, “He works at Orlando International Airport and a Firefighter paramedic. He and his colleagues responded to medical calls in the Airport, on planes, and on the perimeter roads as well as the emergencies that involve the hundreds of planes that come in and out of the Airport every day.”

Dustin, as a small way of saying thanks for all you do for the community, you will receive a pair of tickets for Toto at Hard Rock Live on March 1st.

