Dylan Sprouse, Barbara Palvin reveal sex of their first child

Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse are seen at the Hotel Martinez during the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 15, 2026, in Cannes, France. (Arnold Jerocki/GC Images via Getty Images)

It's a girl!

Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse have announced they are expecting a baby girl. The model and The Suite Life of Zack and Cody star announced the sex of their first child on the second episode of Sprouse's new podcast, Wildmen.

"We’ve been calling her principessa," Sprouse said. "It's Italian for princess."

He continued, "We are having a baby girl, which I’m very excited about. ... I’m excited to be a girl dad, actually.”

"You're gonna be so stressed about the princess," Palvin said, before Sprouse joked, "I just also unironically love a tea party."

The couple announced that Palvin is pregnant with their first child in an Instagram post on May 14. Sprouse and Palvin were married on July 15, 2023, in Palvin's home country of Hungary.

Later in the podcast, Palvin opened up about having endometriosis.

"We knew we wanted to get pregnant, but we also knew because I have endometriosis, we knew we wanted to get that surgery done before we start trying," Palvin said.

In August 2025, Palvin revealed she'd had surgery for endometriosis in an Instagram post.

"For some years now I’ve been dealing with the difficulties that can come with my periods. Fatigue, severe pain, heavy and irregular flow, sleepless nights on the bathroom floor. I thought this was just how it works for me,” Palvin wrote. “[The surgery] helped me a lot, and I’m grateful I did it. Early diagnosis and treatment are very important to prevent long-term complications, and now I’m more mindful about my body to act fast if needed.”

Palvin ended her post by saying she is "excited about this new chapter of my life and now ready to get back to work."

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