Edward Schuster |Honoree for August 15th, 2025

Edward was nominated by his wife Stephanie who said, “He has been a first responder since 1984. Volunteer Firefighter outside Philadelphia. Moved to Florida and served Seminole county fire since 1998. Continues to today as Firefighter on their new air light rehab apparatus and maintains all their 250 self-contained breathing apparatus and 6 breathing air compressors, and also maintains all aerial apparatus breathing systems. Fit tests air masks for 500 first responders annually. He is also a water tanker driver as needed. He is 59 yrs young and still serving the public proudly.”

Edward, as a small way of saying thanks for all you do for the community, you will receive $100 gift card to Splitsville at Disney Springs.

