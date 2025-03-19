Elisabeth Moss leads a rebellion in 'The Handmaid's Tale' final season trailer

The Handmaid's Tale is coming to an end.

Hulu released the official trailer for the sixth and final season of the hit drama series on Wednesday.

Season 6, which stars Elisabeth Moss, premieres on April 8 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+. The first three episodes drop that night, followed by a weekly one-episode drop each week through the finale on May 27.

Moss is back as June in the new season. The trailer finds June leading a resistance against Gilead after the dystopian nation introduces a war against the revolutionaries.

"For years, we've been afraid of them. Now it's time for them to be afraid of us," Moss' June says in the trailer.

In the sixth season, “June’s unyielding spirit and determination pull her back into the fight to take down Gilead. Luke and Moira join the resistance. Serena tries to reform Gilead while Commander Lawrence and Aunt Lydia reckon with what they wrought, and Nick faces challenging tests of character," according to its official synopsis. "This final chapter of June’s journey highlights the importance of hope, courage, solidarity and resilience in the pursuit of justice and freedom.”

The Handmaid's Tale returns more than two years after the season 5 finale aired in November 2022.

Bradley Whitford, Ann Dowd, Samira Wiley, Madeline Brewer, Amanda Brugel, Sam Jaeger, Ever Carradine and Josh Charles also star.

