Elton John says he’s lost his vision in his right eye

Elton John was on Good morning America recently and opened up about something that he’s currently struggling with and that’s his vision. In July, he had an infection that caused him to lose his vision in his right eye and it still hasn’t come back.

He also said that his vision in his left eye isn’t so great either, so he’s unable to see notes or read lyrics, keeping him from recording new music in the studio. Here’s what he said on GMA...