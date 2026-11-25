Mya, Ryan Destiny, Chlöe, Normani and Sevyn Streeter perform during the 2026 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture® Presented By Coca-Cola® at Caesars Superdome on July 5, 2026, in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Josh Brasted/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

The ESSENCE Festival of Culture is saying goodbye to The Big Easy.

After 33 years, ESSENCE Fest will be moving away from New Orleans. The festival made the announcement in a post on Instagram Wednesday.

The official ESSENCE Fest account shared a letter addressed to New Orleans, writing that the city has been more than the home of the festival.

"You’ve been a part of our soul, the backdrop to some of our most cherished memories, and a reminder of what it feels like to be surrounded by our people," the post reads. "From the sounds of Frankie Beverly & Maze echoing through the Superdome to the brass bands filling the streets, from the family-owned restaurants that fed us to the familiar faces that welcomed us back every July, you gave our celebration a rhythm that could only belong to New Orleans."

The letter continued, saying that the city has been the destination for generations of Black women.

"The annual girls’ trips. The mothers introducing their daughters to a tradition of their own. The friendships formed, the reunions anticipated, and the strangers who became family. Together, we created something that was never just a festival. It was a homecoming," the post reads.

Above all else, the heart of the festival has been the people of New Orleans, the post reads.

"The local artists who shared their gifts. The small business owners who opened their doors. The hospitality workers who made us feel at home. The culture bearers, community leaders, and everyday New Orleanians who shared their city, their traditions, and their hearts with us," the letter says. "You didn’t simply host us. You embraced us. And in doing so, you helped shape one of the most beautiful celebrations of Black culture in the world."

There is currently no word as to where the 2027 ESSENCE Festival of Culture will be held. The festival launched in 1995 in celebration of its namesake magazine's 25th anniversary.

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