'Euphoria' star Angus Cloud, known for his role as Fezco, dies at 25

Angus Cloud, known for his role as Fezco in the hit HBO show Euphoria, has died, his family confirmed in a statement obtained by ABC News on Monday.

"It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today," the statement reads. "As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways."

"Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss," the statement continues. "The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental heath and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence."

Cloud was born on July 10, 1998, in Oakland, California. He attended the Oakland School for the Arts.

When he was living in Brooklyn, New York, he was scouted by Euphoria's casting director Jennifer Venditti. Cloud became a breakout star for his pivotal role in the first two seasons of Euphoria. Season 3 of the series has not yet begun production.

"We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud," an HBO spokesperson wrote in a statement obtained by ABC News. "He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time."

If you are in crisis or know someone in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1- 800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741.

