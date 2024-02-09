Fans hate on new wax statue of Beyoncé, but here's why Leah Remini loves it

Months after a wax depiction of The Rock at a French museum drew fire from fans — and required personal consultation from Dwayne Johnson — a Madame Tussauds wax figure of Beyoncé is getting shade for reportedly looking like everyone except Queen Bey.

However, for the record, Leah Remini loves it.

The famous wax museum's post had fans suggesting the statue looked like many people, just not Bey — with a common snark that it looks more like Remini than the Grammy winner.

For her part, the former King of Queens star doesn't have a problem with that at all. "I am screaming! And loving all the tweets!" she posted on social media.

"This perimenopausal woman will take any and all comparisons to the beautiful Beyoncé," Remini continued.

Many of Bey's fans really let the museum have it, with one stating, "I don't think you guys should do black celebrities," and another offering, "Y’all might as well melt the wax down and send this Temu Beyonce back to the factory," referencing the Chinese app that is widely clowned on for selling knockoffs.

