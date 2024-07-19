Final 'Deadpool & Wolverine' trailer reveals Logan's "heart"

Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and director Shawn Levy have teased the "heart" hiding within the spectacle of the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine, and the just-released final trailer for the July 26 release gives a glimpse of that.

In the first two Deadpool movies the character's fanboying of Wolverine was played off as something of a joke — he even wore Hugh Jackman's "Sexiest Man Alive" photo under his mask in the 2016 original to cover his own scars.

The final trailer, however, has Reynolds' Wade Wilson getting serious with Jackman's Wolvie. "I know I turn everything into a joke, but I care," he confesses sincerely. "I waited a long time for this team up. In my world you're well regarded. You were an X-Man ... you were THE X-Man. The Wolverine was a hero in my world."

"Whoever you think I am, you got the wrong guy," Jackman's Wolvie replies, until the trailer drops the return of Dafne Keen — seen as a child in 2016's Logan — as Wolverine's now-grown daughter.

This, despite that the Acolyte star recently denied to an entertainment outlet that she's in the film.

"You were always the wrong guy," she tells her father, "till you weren't."

Evidently that does the trick, and Wolvie joins the fight.

Keen's character was central to the redemption of Jackman's character before. In James Mangold's acclaimed The Wolverine, a clairvoyant mutant predicts Logan would die "holding your heart in your hand" — something shown literally during a bloody self-surgery scene.

But Mangold confirmed the actual payoff to that line was the end of the director's Logan, as Wolvie dies holding Laura after sacrificing himself to save her and her young mutant friends.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.