“On Fire At 40″ Watch Jon Anderson Talk The Yes Album “90125” Turning 40

1983 was a great year for Rock albums, in 2023 we find ourselves 40 years away from that.

With “On Fire At 40″ we take some time to speak to artists and band members about their albums celebrating this signifcant anniversary.

Each month we’ll speak to a different artist or band member about their album.

This month we speak with Jon Anderson of Yes about their album “90125” turning 40.

The album was released November 11th, 1983.

Jon was a bit surprised when we told him the album turns 40 this year.

He spoke with us about what he was involved in when he got the call from Chris Squire to become part of the project.

Jon mentioned how loved the music upon his first listen to it.

Jon discussed his thoughts on the bands only #1 hit “Owner Of A Lonely Heart”.

Part of our conversation involved what the experience was like for a band not known for being singles driven to have a #1 single.

We even took time to speak about where the album’s name came from.

Watch below as Jon talks “90125” with us and below that, check out some videos from the album.

Jon Anderson talks to Joe Rock Jon Anderson talks to Joe Rock about the 40th aqnniversary of the Yes album "90125"

This month we speak with Quiet Riot Bass player Rudy Sarzo about their album “Metal Health” turning 40.

The album was released March 11th, 1983 and was the first Heavy Metal album to hit #1 on the charts.

Rudy immediately brought up the importance of MTV to the albums that came out in 1983.

Rudy was brought into the project to play on the song “Thunderbird” that Kevin DuBrow had written in memory of Randy Rhoads.

Next he was asked to play on some “demos” that would become the album.

Rudy even shared a story about a conversation between singer Kevin DuBrow and drummer Frankie Banali about “Cum On Feel The Noize” before it was recorded.

Watch below as Rudy talks “Metal Health” with us and below that, check out some videos from the album.

Rudy Sarzo of Quiet Riot talks to Joe Rock Rudy Sarzo of Quiet Riot talks to Joe Rock about the band's "Metal Health" album turning 40.

This month we speak with Dennis DeYoung about the Styx album “Kilroy Was Here” which was released February 22nd, 1983.

“Kilroy” is a concept album that involved things going on in the world at the time.

The Parents Music Resource Center, or PMRC had been created to try and get albums rated because of ther content..

It was not only about what was clearly part of the music but also about accusations of satanic messages put into songs using backwards masking.

On the album track “Heavy Metal Poisoning” Styx did indeed use backward masking on purpose.

The message in the song was the Latin words “annuit cœptis, novus ordo seclorum”.

Translated from the Latin, these words mean “[he] has favored our undertakings, a new order of the ages”.

The phrase is one of two mottoes from the Great Seal of the United States on the reverse side of the one-dollar bill.

Dennis spoke to that and so much more.

He touched on influences such as Pink Floyd, which songs were written first, a look at what influenced “Mr Roboto” and more.

Watch below as Dennis talks “Kilroy Was Here” with us and below that, check out some videos from the album.

Dennis DeYoung talks to Joe Rock Dennis DeYoung talks to Joe Rock about the 40th anniversary of the Styx album "Kilroy Was Here".

We kicked off the series speaking to Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen about “Pyromania”.

The album was released on January 20th, 1983.

We spoke to Rick just a few days before that 40th anniversary.

We discussed the personnel change in the band as Pete Willis left and Phil Collen was added to the band.

Rick gave us insight into “Mutt” Lange’s contribution to the album.

We also spoke about MTV’s influence on music in those days and what Thin Lizzy’s Phil Lynott told Joe Elliott after hearing the album.

Watch below as Rick talks “Pyromania” with us and below that, check out some videos from the album.

Def Leppard Drummer Rick Allen talks to Joe Rock Def Leppard Drummer Rick Allen talks to Joe Rock about the 40th anniversary of the band's "Pyromania" album.

©2023 Cox Media Group