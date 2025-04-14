For the first time in 40 years, the entire "Breakfast Club" cast reunites

The Breakfast Club
By Jay Edwards

For the first time since the movie premiered, all 5 stars of “The Breakfast Club” got together to reunite in Chicago. Bender, Andrew, Brian, Allison and Claire were back together, but why?

The Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo took place over the weekend and they were part of a celebrity guest panel. Why Chicago? Well, that’s where “The Breakfast Club” was set 40 years ago when all 5 met to serve detention with Vice Principal Richard Vernon.

If you’re thinking, haven’t they all reunited before? Yes, but it has never been all five of them together. For some reason, Emilio Estevez was never there to complete the cast. According to Today, Molly Ringwald said, “I feel really, very emotional and moved to have us all together. This is the first time that Emilio has joined us. We don’t have to use the cardboard cutout anymore because he’s here.”

So, what was different this time for Emilio? Not only was it the 40th anniversary of the film, but it was also in Chicago and Emilio said, “I skipped all of my high school reunions, so this just was something that finally I felt I needed to do just for myself.”


