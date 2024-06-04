Florida’s 2-week hurricane sales tax holiday is underway

Florida reopens tax-free break on hurricane supplies this weekend

By Denise “Cassidy” Cassandra

Now is the time to stock up on those hurricane supplies for the season!

The Atlantic hurricane season officially started June 1st and along with it, the 2-week Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday for the state of Florida.

This tax-free holiday runs through June 14th and there will be a second one later in the hurricane season from August 24th through September 6th.

Here are the tax-free items that qualify:

$10 or less

  • Wet dog or cat food

$15 or less

  • Manual can openers
  • Collapsible or travel-sized food or water bowls for pets
  • Cat litter pans
  • Pet waste disposal bags
  • Hamster or rabbit substrate

$20 or less

  • Reusable ice packs
  • Leashes, collars, and muzzles for pets
  • Pet pads

$25 or less

  • Cat litter weighing 25 or fewer pounds

Selling for $40 or less

  • Candles
  • Flashlights
  • Lanterns
  • Pet beds

$50 or less

  • Portable self-powered radios, two-way radios, or weather-band radios
  • Gas or diesel fuel tanks
  • Batteries, including rechargeable batteries, listed sizes only – a AA-cell, AAA-cell, C-cell, D-cell, 6-volt, 9-volt

$60 or less

  • Non-electric food storage coolers
  • Portable power banks

$70 or less

  • Smoke detectors or smoke alarms
  • Fire extinguishers
  • Carbon monoxide detectors

$100 or less

  • Tarpaulins or other flexible waterproof sheeting
  • Ground anchor systems
  • Portable pet kennels and carriers
  • Ratchet straps
  • Tie-down kits
  • Dry dog or cat food weighing less than 50 pounds

$3,000 or less

  • Portable generators used to provide light or communications or to preserve food in a power outage

For more information, click here.

Florida to open sales tax holiday for hurricane preparation

Denise “Cassidy” Cassandra

Denise “Cassidy” Cassandra

Denise traded her beloved Memphis Grizzlies and BBQ in 2014 for beautiful weather, theme parks and her love for classic rock. She drives an awesome American muscle car, geeks out over her favorite TV shows, and can keep up with the boys when they’re talking sports.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!