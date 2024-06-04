Florida’s 2-week hurricane sales tax holiday is underway

Now is the time to stock up on those hurricane supplies for the season!
The Atlantic hurricane season officially started June 1st and along with it, the 2-week Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday for the state of Florida.
This tax-free holiday runs through June 14th and there will be a second one later in the hurricane season from August 24th through September 6th.
Here are the tax-free items that qualify:
$10 or less
- Wet dog or cat food
$15 or less
- Manual can openers
- Collapsible or travel-sized food or water bowls for pets
- Cat litter pans
- Pet waste disposal bags
- Hamster or rabbit substrate
$20 or less
- Reusable ice packs
- Leashes, collars, and muzzles for pets
- Pet pads
$25 or less
- Cat litter weighing 25 or fewer pounds
Selling for $40 or less
- Candles
- Flashlights
- Lanterns
- Pet beds
$50 or less
- Portable self-powered radios, two-way radios, or weather-band radios
- Gas or diesel fuel tanks
- Batteries, including rechargeable batteries, listed sizes only – a AA-cell, AAA-cell, C-cell, D-cell, 6-volt, 9-volt
$60 or less
- Non-electric food storage coolers
- Portable power banks
$70 or less
- Smoke detectors or smoke alarms
- Fire extinguishers
- Carbon monoxide detectors
$100 or less
- Tarpaulins or other flexible waterproof sheeting
- Ground anchor systems
- Portable pet kennels and carriers
- Ratchet straps
- Tie-down kits
- Dry dog or cat food weighing less than 50 pounds
$3,000 or less
- Portable generators used to provide light or communications or to preserve food in a power outage
For more information, click here.