FL's most popular Thanksgiving side dish is mac-n-cheese?

By Jay Edwards

I like mac-n-cheese just as much as the nexy guy, but it’s never been a side dish on our Thanksgiving table. I wouldn’t say no to it, let’s be clear. lol

However, the sides on my table are typically stuffing, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, all the traditional things. So, when I saw a stat that said mac-n-cheese was Florida’s #1 side dish, it made me wonder what’s #1 in other States.

A poll by Online Casinos (why them, I have no idea) of 2,500 Americans who celebrate Thanksgiving found the most popular side dish in all 50 states.  Here’s a quick snapshot of their findings:

1.  Mashed potatoes-  They’re #1 in 14 states, mostly all west of the Mississippi.

2.  Stuffing or dressing-  12 states, all scattered across the country.

3.  Mac-and-cheese with eight, including Florida.  It’s especially popular in the South.

4.  Green bean casserole-  Six states, mostly in the Midwest.

5.  Sweet potato casserole was #1 in three states:  Kansas, Mississippi, and Georgia.

6.  Corn casserole, two.  Kentucky and West Virginia.

7.  Creamed spinach, two states.  Massachusetts and Connecticut.

8.  Deviled eggs, two states.  Indiana and Alabama. (That’s really their #1 side?)

9.  Cranberry sauce.  It’s #1 in Wyoming.

They also looked at each state’s favorite dessert/pie and pumpkin dominates in 38 states.  Apple is next with seven and pecan with five.

Happy Thanksgiving!

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

