Foreigner is rockin’ the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 23: People participate in Macy's annual Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 23, 2023 in New York City. Thousands of people lined the streets to watch the 25 balloons and hundreds of performers march in this parade happening since 1924. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

Thursday is the 99th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and it’ll be rockin’ this year with a performance from Foreigner! Or should we say a really good lip sync from Foreigner. No one sings or performs live, right? Asking for a friend...

Other performers you’ll be able to see include Kool & the Gang, country superstar Lainey Wilson, Debbie Gibson, Jewel and more.

There will be a total of 34 balloons in the lineup, including Beagle Scout Snoopy, Bluey, Minnie Mouse, SpongeBob SquarePants, and Spider-Man. New additions include Buzz Lightyear, Super Mario, Pac-Man, and Shrek’s Onion Carriage.

The 28 floats include past favorites like “Sesame Street,” Camp Snoopy, and “Dora the Explorer.” New additions include LEGO, Labubu, “Stranger Things” and the tiniest float at just 8-inches tall with Goldfish crackers.

If you want to see the full lineup of floats and performers, we have it HERE.

Happy Thanksgiving from The Jay & Brandi Morning Show!