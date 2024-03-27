Fourth 'Star Trek' film could finally take off with 'Flight Attendant' co-creator on the script

Engines on a long-in-development fourth Star Trek film with the reboot cast of Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Karl Urban and Zoe Saldaña are warming up again with the co-creator of Max's The Flight Attendant behind the keyboard.

In an extensive feature story on the booming state of the Star Trek universe on both the big and small screens, Variety reports Steve Yockey is writing a follow-up to 2016's Star Trek Beyond, which is meant to be a "final chapter" for the cast that first went "where no one has gone before" in 2009's Star Trek.

The fourth film has seen directors come and go: At one point Quentin Tarantino was toying with directing a Star Trek film -- which Variety revealed had "a 1930s gangster backdrop" -- and WandaVision's Matt Shakman was on board, too, before dropping out to call the shots on Marvel Studios' forthcoming Fantastic Four.

No director has been linked to Yockey's "final chapter" for that cast, however.

