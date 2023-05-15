Fox announces new Jamie and Corinne Foxx competition show; Execs "wish Jamie well on his recovery"

In what was seen as a surprise considering recent headlines about the Oscar winner, Fox on Monday morning announced plans for a new show starring Jamie Foxx and his daughter Corinne.

The announcement was made on a conference call ahead of the network's upfront presentation taking place later in the day.

We Are Family is "an all-new music guessing game show hosted and executive-produced by Jamie Foxx and co-hosted by his daughter, Corinne Foxx," the network noted.

"Showcasing non-famous relatives of celebrities performing duets with their hidden famous family member, We Are Family will feature a studio audience entirely comprised of 100 contestants playing through multiple rounds of clues and gameplay to win up to $100,000 each by correctly guessing which celebrity the performer is related to before they are revealed," Fox described.

That said, CEO of Fox Entertainment Rob Wade told ABC Audio the project had been in the works for "over a year," and both the production of the show, as well as the Foxx's return to Beat Shazam, will take place when Jamie is ready, following what Corinne called a "medical complication."

Wade explained Nick Cannon took over hosting duties on the "summer session" of Beat Shazam, though intimated that at some point, Jamie and Corinne would return, and would be able to work on both shows. "We wish Jamie well on his recovery," Wade concluded.

Corinne made headlines last week when she announced on Instagram that her famous father had been "out of the hospital for weeks" -- which came as a surprise to many, as his famous friends had been calling for prayers on social media following his health scare that landed him in an Atlanta, Georgia hospital on April 11, and sidelined him from the Netflix action comedy Back In Action.

