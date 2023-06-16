Freddie Jooste | Honoree for June 16th, 2023

Freddie was nominated by his friend, Kevin Whitman, who said “I would like to nominate Freddie Jooste with the Lake Mary Fire Department. Please read about his heroism. During an overseas flight on 12-19-22 Firefighter Paramedic Jooste assisted a fellow passenger with a medical emergency. While en route to Johannesburg, the flight crew made an urgent announcement for assistance from anyone with medical training and FF/PM Jooste answered the call. The outcome of the situation was positive and FF/PM Jooste displayed his character even further by checking up with the patient again later in the airport. KLM airlines was so appreciative of his display of service.”

Freddie, thanks for all you do for the community. As a way of saying thanks, you will receive a 4 pack of tickets for the Kennedy Space Center Visitors Complex.

©2023 Cox Media Group