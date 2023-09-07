Freddie Mercury’s ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Piano Just Sold At Auction For $2.2 Million

Freddie Mercury's Personal Collection Goes on Display at Sotheby's London LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 02: The piano belonging to Freddie Mercury is seen at 'Freddie Mercury: A World Of His Own', a free public exhibition of Freddie Mercury's personal collection at Sotheby's on August 02, 2023 in London, England. The exhibition is open from the 4th August to 5th September. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for Sotheby's) (Tristan Fewings/Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for)

Another huge Sotheby’s auction of super rare musical history is in the books with an enormous sale of Freddie Mercury’s personal instruments and effects. Some of the items sold include stage costumes, jewelry and paintings from Mercury’s extensive art collection, the historic silver sequined catsuit worn on the News of the World tour in the late 1970′s, and even everyday items owned by Freddie, such as a collection of chopsticks and a Sony D-50 CD player.

But clearly the piano was the big win for some lucky, and wealthy, collector. This piano is a Yamaha G2 baby grand the Freddie bought in 1975 and had shipped from Japan to England, where Freddie ultimately composed Queen classic including Bohemian Rhapsody, Don’t Stop Me Now, and Somebody To Love. The Sotheby’s auction will actually comprise 5 more auctions just of Freddie’s stuff, and you can get more info including links to bid if you’ve got the cash, at this site.

