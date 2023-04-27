Freddie Mercury’s Collection Of Everything Is Going Up For Auction

Auction FILE PHOTO: An image of the late Freddie Mercury is projected onto a screen while Adam Lambert + Queen perform onstage during the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California. An auction of Mercury's possessions will be held later this year. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Queen fans have a chance to own an actual part of Freddie Mercury’s life. When he lived he was an avid collector of costumes, fine art, and of course all things musical, or as he often referred to it as “exquisite clutter”. When Freddie passed he willed almost everything he owned to his long time best friend, and even on and off again ‘girlfriend’, Mary Austin. Now Mary says she has made the difficult decision to put everything up for auction, after being the caretaker of Freddie’s Kensington estate for decades.

The auction will happen in September through Sotheby’s, and include stage costumes including Freddie’s famous crown, handwritten lyrics for We Are The Champions and Killer Queen, and lots of Freddie’s personal items, as well.

The Icon. The Man. The World of Freddie Mercury is coming to Sotheby’s London this summer, unveiling Mercury’s... Posted by Sotheby's on Tuesday, April 25, 2023

