Freebies and deals on "National Burrito Day"

Thursday, April 4, 2024, is National Burrito Day and restaurants are offering deals on the savory meals.

What’s better than the deliciousness of all your favorite foods crapped in a soft tortilla and smothered in queso and hot sauce? Two of them!

Today is “National Burrito Day” and while I ignore most of the made-up daily holidays, if it happens to food-related or it can benefit you or me, I pass it along. So, with it being “National Burrito Day” here are some places around Central Florida offering BOGOs and discounts:





Tijuana Flats: According to their IG post, Tijuana Flats is “Throwin’ it back to the 90s to celebrate National Burrito Day, buy an adult entree and get a burrito for a nostalgic price of $3.89. (Valid 4/2 - 4/5. Not valid with any other promotions like Throwback Thursdaze or 2 for $22 Saturdaze. Must mention code NATBUR89 to redeem.)

Torchy’s Tacos: You can get a breakfast burrito for $5 at Torchy’s today only.

Chipotle: Chipotle said this year they’re giving away over $1 million worth of free burritos and up to 157,500 BOGO free entree codes. Each hour, Chipotle said they’ll give away 2,500 BOGO codes to the first 2,500 Chipotle Rewards members who make the correct guess. So, this is all app and noline based, nothing you can really walk in-store and take advantage of.

Moe’s Southwest Grill: Today only at Moe’s, get a Buy One, Get One Free burrito or bowl at participating Moe’s Southwest Grill locations. To redeem the BOGO online, you need to be a Moe Rewards member and apply the reward at checkout.

QDOBA Mexican Eats: Rewards Members get a free Burrito or Bowl when you buy an entree and a drink on April 3, 2025 at participating QDOBA locations.

Taco Bell: They’re offering rewards members a burrito for $2 with a minimum purchase of $15 on April 3.





If you have a favorite burrito place, call them and ask them if they have any deals today! Keep in mind, not all locations are participating, so don’t get mad at me, I’m just the burrito messenger!