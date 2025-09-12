Fun facts about Irish singer-songwriter, Niall Horan

In honor of Niall Horan turning 32 on September 13, 1993 here are a few facts you may have not known about him.
Kay Perry is a huge fan of Niall’s and congratulated him on his group’s success in the US via Twitter:
Not only is he a talented singer, but he is also very talented on the guitar.
MTV EMAs 2019 - Show SEVILLE, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 03: Niall Horan performs on stage during the MTV EMAs 2019 at FIBES Conference and Exhibition Centre on November 03, 2019 in Seville, Spain. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for MTV) (Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for MTV)
Speaking of other talents, Niall is also an extremely talented golfer and founded his own golf management company,
Modest! Golf. The company is dedicated to increasing diversity in the sport, especially by inspiring women players and helping young talent flourish in the golf industry.
He says if he hasn’t been in music he would have loved to have been a golfer.
Dubai Duty Free Irish Open - Previews LAHINCH, IRELAND - JULY 03: Irish musician, Niall Horan in action during the pro-am event prior to Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Lahinch Golf Club on July 03, 2019 in Lahinch, Ireland. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images) (Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
In 2015 he even caddied for Rory Mcllory at The Masters!
The Masters - Par 3 Contest AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 08: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland waits alongside his caddie Niall Horan of the band One Direction during the Par 3 Contest prior to the start of the 2015 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 8, 2015 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images) (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
His biggest inspiration in the music industry is Michael Buble
Since moving on from One Direction, Niall has released three successful solo albums - “Flicker” (2017), “Heartbreak Weather” (2020), and“The Show” (2023).
Here are 32 photos of Niall over the years to celebrate his 32nd birthday!
2015 American Music Awards - Show LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 22: (L-R) Singers Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson of One Direction perform onstage during the 2015 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 22, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) One Direction Kick Off 'On The Road Again' World Tour In Sydney SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 07: Niall Horan of One Direction performs during the 'On the Road Again' World Tour at Allianz Stadium on February 7, 2015 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images for HJPR) (Mark Metcalfe) BMW PGA Championship - Previews VIRGINIA WATER, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 07: Justin Rose of England embraces Niall Horan on the 2nd tee during the BMW PGA Championship Pro-Am at Wentworth Golf Club on September 07, 2022 in Virginia Water, England. Conor McGregor Official Fight After Party At Intrigue Nightclub, Wynn Las Vegas LAS VEGAS, NV - AUGUST 20: (L-R) Mixed martial artist Conor McGregor, golfer Rory Mcllroy and singer Niall Horan celebrate McGregor's UFC 202 victory during the official after-fight party at Intrigue Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas on August 20, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for Wynn Las Vegas) (David Becker) Barclaycard British Summer Time: Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 09: Niall Horan attends the Barclaycard Exclusive British Summer Time Festival at Hyde Park on July 9, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for Barclaycard) (Eamonn M. Capitol Music Group's 6th Annual Capitol Congress Premieres New Music And Projects For Industry And Media LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 07: Niall Horan performs onstage during Capitol Music Group's 6th annual Capitol Congress premiering new music and projects for industry and media on August 07, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Capitol Music Group) (Rich Polk/Getty Images for Capitol Music G) Hero Dubai Desert Classic - Previews DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 17: Singer-songwriter, Niall Horan talks with Ewen Ferguson of Scotland as they walk on the 14th hole during the Pro-Am prior to the Hero Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club on January 17, 2024 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The Championships, Wimbledon 2025 – Day 14 LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 13: Amelia Woolley and Niall Horan in the AELTC's Parkside Suite in No.1 Court at The Championships 2025. Held at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon. Day 14, on July 13, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images for AELTC) (Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images for AELTC) JAGUAR ELECTRIFIES WITH I-PACE CONCEPT CAR LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 14: (L-R) TV personality James Corden, actor Vinnie Jones, and singer Niall Horan with the Jaguar I-PACE Concept, an all-electric performance SUV, ahead of its global debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show with an exclusive VIP reception at Milk Studios on November 14, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. 2014 American Music Awards - Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 23: (L-R) Singers Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, and Harry Styles of One Direction attend the 2014 American Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 23, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images) (Jason Merritt/Getty Images) 2017 American Music Awards - Press Room LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 19: Niall Horan poses in the press room during the 2017 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 19, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images) (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images) Niall Horan and Liam Payne LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 04: (L-R) Singers Niall Horan (L) and Liam Payne of One Direction perform onstage during 102.7 KIIS FMs Jingle Ball 2015 Presented by Capital One at STAPLES CENTER on December 4, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. Through the years LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 09: (L-R) Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles, Zane Malik and Niall Horan of 'One Direction' attend a photocall during the X Factor press conference at the Connaught Hotel on December 9, 2010 in London, England. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images) (Ian Gavan/Getty Images) Through the years LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 11: (L-R) Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik and Liam Payne of X-Factor band One Direction attend the Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows: Part 1 World film premiere at Odeon Leicester Square on November 11, 2010 in London, England. 2014 American Music Awards - Show LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 23: (L-R) Recording artists Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson of One Direction accept the Artist of the Year award onstage at the 2014 American Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 23, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) One Direction Performs On ABC's "Good Morning America" NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 04: (L-R) Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson of One Direction perform on ABC's "Good Morning America" at Rumsey Playfield, Central Park on August 4, 2015 in New York City. The Chronicles Of Narnia: The Voyage Of The Dawn Treader Royal Film Performance and World Premiere- Outside Arrivals LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 30: (L-R) Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson,Zayn Malik, Harry Styles and Liam Payne of 'One Direction' attend the Royal Film Performance and World Premiere of 'The Chronicles Of Narnia: The Voyage Of The Dawn Treader' at Odeon Leicester Square on November 30, 2010 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images) (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images) An Evening With Modest! Golf Co-founder Niall Horan & Justin To Raise Money For The Black Heart Foundation David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Modest! Golf KISS 108's Jingle Ball 2016 - SHOW BOSTON, MA - DECEMBER 11: Singer Niall Horan performs on stage during KISS 108's Jingle Ball 2016 at TD Garden on December 11, 2016 in Boston, Massachusetts. 