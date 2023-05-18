Gabrielle Union seemingly repsonds to criticism over 50/50 financial arrangement with Dwyane Wade

Gabrielle Union is unfazed by online criticism following the revelation about her financial arrangement with husband Dwyane Wade, in which the two split everything evenly.

In an Instagram video posted on Tuesday, Union can be seen happily dancing and sharing a kiss with Wade, captioning the post, "I love when he matches my energy, 50/50 over here," accompanied by a winking-face emoji.

This lighthearted response appears to address the recent backlash she received after discussing their finances in a Bloomberg interview.

During the interview, Union revealed that she and Wade split their expenses equally, prompting a wave of social media reactions. Some suggested that as an actor/producer/entrepreneur, Union should let Wade handle all the financial responsibilities. However, Union made it clear that their household operates on an equitable 50/50 arrangement, even extending financial support to other households.

