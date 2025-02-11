George Lynch From Dokken & Lynch Mob Has Some Hilarious Stories He Shared With Me

George Lynch, one of Gibson Guitar’s 10 best metal guitarists, called me while on the road for Lynch Mob’s Final Ride. He’s got a great sense of humor and shared some stories with me like why he was doing the crew’s laundry today, how to practice the guitar better, and doing fake blow with Freddy Krueger on the Dream Warriors video shoot.

Lynch Mob’s Final Ride hits Florida next month with shows in Pompano Beach, Clearwater, Sanford, Ft. Myers, and Sarasota, along with the Monsters of Rock Cruise and the Rock and Roll Fantasy Camp in Ft. Lauderdale.

And here’s the Dream Warriors video, which doesn’t show them using Freddy’s razor blades for illicit purposes lol.