"Get ready!": RuPaul says his forthcoming memoir, 'The House of Hidden Meanings', is coming March 2024

RuPaul, the Emmy-winning host of RuPaul's Drag Race, announced that his forthcoming memoir, The House of Hidden Meanings, is finally finished.

In a video on Instagram, a makeup free, hat-and-hoodie-wearing Ru showed a copy of the book, set for release March 5, 2024. He says it took a tough two-and-a-half years to write.

"I'm so excited and so anxious at the same time because I reveal so much of myself," Ru expressed. "This world today, it feels so hostile, and it's such a scary place to be vulnerable in."

"But I did it. So get ready," he said, capping the video with a defiant laugh.

In the caption of the post, Ru said the making of the book left him "gooped, gagged and stripped raw." He added, "I've learned that vulnerability is strength, but so far, all I feel is nervous as hell, yet super excited to share it with y'all. When all is said and done, it's just me, Ru."

Publisher HarperCollins said the memoir is RuPaul's "most revealing and personal work to date -- a brutally honest, surprisingly poignant, and deeply intimate memoir of growing up Black, poor, and queer in a broken home to discovering the power of performance, found family, and self-acceptance."

The publisher also called it "A profound introspection of his life, relationships, and identity," and "a self-portrait of the legendary icon on the road to global fame and changing the way the world thinks about drag."

