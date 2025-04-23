Giving up carbs just 1-day a week could have a big impact

I’m no doctor or trainer, but when I see a health tip that’s actually doable and simple, I figured why not share it with you?

Intermittent fasting, you’ve heard of it, it’s not for me, seems a little too extreme. Ok, let’s face it, it’s hard. However, this is one that I can do!

According to the BBC, a new study found that skipping carbs for just one day a week, just ONE day, could help you lose weight and burn more fat. How?

Fasting works by forcing your body to tap into stored fat. It’s what we all want, burn fat, not muscle, right? The study found that going carb-free for a full day, as in no bread, no pasta, no chips, may have a similar effect on your body.

Our bodies burn carbs first, since they’re easier to digest. But when you eat them constantly, your body leans on them for energy instead of burning fat.

So, if you give your body a carb-free day, well that breaks the cycle. Even doing it just one day a week helped. Worth a try? I think so, but I’m gonna start it tomorrow. lol