Glee: Lea Michele expecting baby #2

Lea Michele announced on Instagram Wednesday that she is expecting her second baby with husband Zandy Reich.

"Mommy, Daddy and Ever are overjoyed," the actress and singer captioned a profile photo of her cradling her exposed baby bump; the latter refers to their son, who was born in 2020.

The post got more than 212,000 likes in just an hour after she posted it late Wednesday morning, as well as well-wishes from the likes of fellow celebrity moms Zooey Deschanel, Ashley Tisdale and Katharine McPhee.

Michele and Reich were married in Northern California in March 2019.

