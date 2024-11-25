Glen Powell gifts movie cameo to winner of his lookalike contest

Glen Powell is the latest celebrity to have his own lookalike contest.

The event, which happened on Sunday, took place in Austin, Texas. Glen's mother, Cyndy Powell, judged the competition, which awarded its winner $5, a cowboy hat and free queso from the restaurant Torchy's for one year.

While Glen wasn't there in person, he did appear via FaceTime. According to Variety, he also filmed a special video message, in which he told winner Maxwell Braunstein that his parents or any family member of his choice could appear in a cameo in his next film.

"Welcome to the Justin Hartley lookalike contest," he joked in the video. "In all seriousness, I have assembled you here today for an important mission. I want to pull off a heist, and we don't need masks because we all have the same face. It's the perfect crime! They can't get all of us because we are one: a criminal Glenterprise."

He went on to explain the special cameo prize.

“You may know that my parents make a cameo in every movie I make, but today the winner of the Glen Powell lookalike contest wins their parents, or any family member of their choice, a cameo in my next movie,” Glen said. “I am completely serious. This is a cash-value prize of $6 billion.”

