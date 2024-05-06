Go for launch: Countdown is on for Boeing’s Starliner crewed mission

Boeing Starliner mission The countdown is on for Boeing's Starliner crewed launch. (WFTV.com News Staff/WFTV)

By Melonie Holt, WFTV.com

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — NASA, Boeing, and United Launch Alliance are proceeding toward NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test.

On Monday night, veteran NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams will be the first crew to launch to the International Space Station aboard a Boeing Starliner. The Calypso spacecraft will liftoff atop a ULA Atlas V rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

This Friday, the launch team completed its Launch Readiness Review.  The Crew Flight Test is scheduled to launch at 10:34 p.m. on Monday, May 6.

After their 26-hour flight to the space station, Wilmore & Williams will spend about a week testing the Starliner’s systems at the ISS.

A successful flight test will bring NASA closer to certifying the Starliner for future crew rotation missions to the space station like those being flown by SpaceX.

Steve Stich, NASA’s Commercial Crew Program manager, said, “We have been striving for commercial crew to have two independent space transportation systems. That’s been our goal from commercial crew since its inception, and we’re very close to reaching that goal with the launch on Monday.”

The launch team does have a backup window at 10:11 p.m. on May 7.

Astronauts Suni Williams & Butch Wilmore NASA and Boeing are counting down to the first crewed launch of the new Starliner spacecraft. The launch will be a flight test for Starliner to prove its ability to launch astronauts to the International Space Station. Veteran NASA astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore recently arrived at Central Florida to begin final preparations. (NASA)

