Grammy-Award winning Barry Manilow stops by the Jay & Brandi Morning Show

UNSPECIFIED - OCTOBER 10: In this screengrab Barry Manilow performs during the 2020 Carousel of Hope Ball benefiting the Children’s Diabetes Foundation on October 10, 2020 in UNSPECIFIED, UNSPECIFIED - Region AMER. (Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images for Children's Diabetes Foundation )

He’s a GRAMMY winner, Tony winner, Emmy winner and now Barry Manilow gets to add “Guest on the Jay & Brandi Morning Show” to his resume! OK, might not make his highlight reel for 2025, but he made ours!

Barry Manilow is coming to the Kia Center on his farewell tour January 7th and we got to talk to him about not only his amazing career spanning five decades, but also his new single.

Barry also announced the return of the Manilow Music Teacher Award, with ten teachers nominated right here in Central Florida! The Manilow Music Teacher Award honors educators who bring music to life for their students through their passion and dedication.

The winner will receive $10K, $5000 going to the teacher and $5000 to be used to purchase new instruments for their students. This year’s local nominees, which you can vote for HERE, are below...

NOMINATED TEACHERS

Michael Antmann // Freedom High School

Jon Brown // University High School

Michael Clemente // Winter Park High School

Rhett Cox // Timber Creek High School

Mario Ford // Evans High School

Bernard Hendricks // Ocoee High School

Raine Hollingsworth // Dr. Phillips High School

Hannah Jennings // Lake Nona Middle School

Marc Kolodinsky // Windemere High School

Naomi Nelson // Jones High School