The great James Earl Jones passes away at 93

John Atashian/Getty Images -- Lucasfilm

By Jay Edwards

BREAKING: Grammy, Emmy, Oscar and Tony award-winning actor James Earl Jones has passed away at the age of 93.

Not only was he a star on the screen and stage, but he was also well-known as the voice of Darth Vader” in Star Wars, as well as the voice of Mufasa in “Lion King.”

James Earl Jones was 93-years old.

Opening Night Of "On Golden Pond" NEW YORK - APRIL 7: (U.S. TABS AND HOLLYWOOD REPORTER OUT) Actor James Earl Jones attends the opening night of "On Golden Pond" after party at Blue Fin April 7, 2005 in New York City. (Photo by Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images) (Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images)


Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

