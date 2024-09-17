Great news Kappy’s fans, they’re re-opening!

Kappy's

By Jay Edwards

After that emotional rollercoaster of finding out a Central Florida staple was closing their doors after 50+ years, I have some great news to share! Kappy’s isn’t closing, a new lease deal has been worked out!

“Community involvement was key,” Kappy’s owner Rachel Milsom told The Orlando Sentinel. The new lease deal will allow Kappy’s to remain in their same location and their official “Grand Re-Opening” date will be Monday, September 23rd.

See ya’ at Kappy’s!

Thank you all for your support. We truly could not have saved Kappy's without the love of our community. We will reopen Monday September 23rd.

Posted by Kappy's Subs on Tuesday, September 17, 2024
Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!