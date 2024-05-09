When it comes to ranking the greatest power rock ballads of all time, where do we even start? Well, we don’t we let someone else do it and then we all critique it! I’ll give you their top 20, along with my personal thoughts on some of their rankings.

The website Ultimate Classic Rock came up with what they think the Top 50 of all time are and I wanted to share them with you, see what you think. Here’s the Top 20 and if you want to see the rest, you can check it out here:

1. “Purple Rain”, Prince (Great song, not #1 in my opinion)

2. “Alone”, Heart

3. “November Rain”, Guns N’ Roses

4. “Don’t Stop Believin’”, Journey

5. “I Want to Know What Love Is”, Foreigner

6. “Home Sweet Home”, Motley Crue

7. “Dream On”, Aerosmith (Should be in the top 3, based on this list)

8. “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That)”, Meat Loaf

9. “Sister Christian”, Night Ranger

10. “Heaven”, Bryan Adams

11. “Keep on Loving You”, REO Speedwagon

12. “Faithfully”, Journey (Another great one that should be higher up on this list)

13. “Broken Wings”, Mr. Mister

14. “Heaven”, Warrant

15. “Total Eclipse of the Heart”, Bonnie Tyler

16. “More Than a Feeling”, Boston

17. “Open Arms”, Journey

18. “Against All Odds”, Phil Collins (Absolutely fantastic song and movie!)

19. “Every Rose Has Its Thorn”, Poison

20. “Wind of Change”, Scorpions