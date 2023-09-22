Green light! New teaser for 'Squid Game: The Challenge' drops

A real-life version of the massively popular series Squid Game is coming — and from the looks of a new teaser, it will be wild.

Squid Game: The Challenge will feature 456 players competing in a series of games inspired by the Korean-language drama for a grand prize of $4.56 million, which Netflix touts as "the largest cash prize in reality television history."

The final sum is a play on 45.6 billion won, the Korean currency jackpot in the original show that became a Netflix phenomenon. For the record, that translates to over $38 million.

Still, the jackpot here is nothing to sneeze at: "$4.56 million? People do a whole lot worse for a whole lot less," one contestant says in the teaser.

A synopsis for the 10-episode show promises "surprising new additions" for fans of the original series and teases that players' "strategies, alliances, and character will be put to the test while competitors are eliminated around them."

Squid Game: The Challenge premieres November 22 on Netflix.

