Greta Gerwig's 'Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew' gets wide theatrical release, moves to 2027

Greta Gerwig attends the 'Jay Kelly' Headline Gala at the 69th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on Oct. 10, 2025, in London, England. (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for BFI)

Greta Gerwig's Narnia: The Magician's Nephew is getting a full theatrical release.

Netflix has announced that Gerwig's film adaptation of the novel by C.S. Lewis will get a full, wide theatrical window. It's also switching release dates. The movie will begin sneak previews on IMAX screens on Feb. 10, 2027, with a global wide release on Feb. 12, 2027. It will drop to Netflix on April 2, 2027.

This is a change from the film's previous release plan, a two-week global run on IMAX screens after opening in movie theaters on Thanksgiving Day 2026, before a Netflix drop on Christmas Day a month later.

This release strategy is a rare occurrence for the streamer. While Netflix does sometimes have limited theatrical releases in order for its titles to qualify for The Oscars, it mostly prefers to have its films debut on its streaming platform. A press release from Netflix likened the rarity to the franchise's popularity.

"A rare phenomenon that spans generations and geographies, Narnia's release will match the scale and fandom of C. S. Lewis's beloved books," according to Netflix.

Gerwig wrote and directed Narnia: The Magician's Nephew. The film stars newcomers David McKenna and Beatrice Campbell alongside a star-studded ensemble including Emma Mackey, Carey Mulligan, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Daniel Craig and Meryl Streep.

"I was a child when I first read The Magician's Nephew, and I fell in love with the gorgeously improbable but completely brilliant concept of a cosmic lion singing the world of Narnia to life," Gerwig said in a press release. "I didn't know that I would grow up to make films, but a universe built out of music is an idea that always lived in my heart. It is the honor of a lifetime to be asked to imagine it into being."

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