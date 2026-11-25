Don't be a basic witch. Make sure you catch Hexed, the latest film from Walt Disney Animation Studios, which has just flown into theaters.

The new coming-of-age tale tells the story of a teenage girl named Billie who discovers she has magical powers. When she's forced to team up with her cautious mother, Alice, "they uncover family mysteries that could change the world of witches forever," according to its official synopsis.

Billie is voiced by Hailee Steinfeld, who told ABC News the mother-daughter dynamic portrayed in the film is one of her favorite aspects of its story.

"One of my favorite parts of this movie is when Billie gets the chance to see a version of her mom she never knew existed. And never gave the time, the credit, the understanding to the fact that she's just a person. She was a person before she came into her life. She has a history," Steinfeld said.

Similarly, Alice, who is voiced by Rashida Jones, learns a thing or two about Billie along the way. She finds herself allowing her daughter to fully embrace who she is.

"Accepting that your magic's gonna be different from your daughter's magic, and they have to learn how to control it themselves," Jones said. "It's better than shutting the whole thing down. That's really, I feel like, the message."

Now that Hexed is out in theaters, the character Billie is available to meet at Disney's theme parks. Steinfeld says it is surreal to know that young children will grow up with the character she portrays as a formative character from their childhood.



"I certainly had moments growing up at the [theme] park specifically going up to my favorite princesses and them just feeling so larger than life," Steinfeld said. "The fact that there will be young girls and boys out there that hopefully have that same experience for them that they'll never forget with Billie — it's pretty surreal."

Hexed is now available to watch in theaters everywhere.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Walt Disney Animation Studios.

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